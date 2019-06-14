Rangers Acquire RHP Jake Petricka From Milwaukee

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Jake Petricka #36 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed pitcher Jake Petricka from the Milwaukee Brewers Friday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Petricka does not go on the club’s 40-man roster, and he has been assigned from the Brewers’ Triple-A San Antonio affiliate to the Rangers’ Nashville affiliate.

The 31-year-old reliever has posted no record and a 3.38 ERA (3 ER/8.0 IP) over six relief appearances with the Brewers during a pair of Major League stints this season (April 7-15 and April 22-26).

Petricka was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on April 27 and assigned outright to San Antonio on May 1. He has spent the balance of the season in the Pacific Coast League, going 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA (4 ER/19.0 IP) and 0.947 WHIP figure, averaging 10.4 strikeouts per 9 innings and just 1.9 walks per 9 innings.

Petricka has seen MLB action in each of the last seven seasons, and he owns a career 10-12 record with a 3.96 ERA over 228 relief appearances for Chicago-AL (2013-17), Toronto (2018), and Milwaukee (2019). He made 41 appearances with the Blue Jays last season.