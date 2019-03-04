QB Competition Underway at TCU Spring Football

With the decision to transfer by TCU's 2018 quarterback Shawn Robinson, Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs are looking for a new quarterback at spring practice. (Published 2 hours ago)

The search for a starting quarterback is on as the TCU Horned Frogs opened spring practice in Fort Worth.

Graduate transfer Alex Delton, redshirt freshman Justin Rogers and true freshman Max Duggan are competing for the job after last year's starter, former DeSoto standout Shawn Robinson, transferred to the Missouri Tigers.

"They understand there's a competition," said head football coach Gary Patterson. "Anytime there’s competition, there's going to be more attention to detail because whatever rep you get, you're going to try to make it the best you can make it."

The Horned Frogs return seven starters on the offensive side of the ball and five starters on defense in 2019.

TCU's spring football schedule will conclude with the spring game on Saturday, April 6.