An embarrassing wardrobe malfunction for French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis, a ticket sale milestone, and figure skater Adam Rippon's change of heart. Here are the Pyeongchang Games by the numbers:

81.93 French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were awarded a score of 81.93 points for their short program despite a wardrobe malfunction that left Papadakis’ breast exposed on live television. After the neck clasp of her dress unfastened, she struggled to keep her top from falling down. Despite the distraction, the pair took second place behind Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who broke their own world record with 83.67 points. The pairs skate again for the second part of the competition on Tuesday (Monday night in the United States). Twitter took note of what Papadakis called her “worst nightmare happening at the Olympics” with the hashtag #nipslip. The song they skated to? Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.”

0 The number of appearances Olympics breakout star Adam Rippon will make as an NBC correspondent for the duration of the Pyeonhchang Games. After agreeing to join the network, Rippon changed his mind telling NBCSN that while he was flattered by the offer “if I took this opportunity, I would have to leave the Olympic team and I would have to leave the (Olympic) Village.” The figure skater said his friends on the Olympic team had been there for him during his events and he wanted to return the favor.

10-4 The U.S. women’s curling team’s semifinal hopes are very much alive after a 10-4 win over China. The victory leaves the American team with a 4-3 record in round robin play.The United States returns to action against South Korea on Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. ET and concludes round-robin play against first-place Sweden on Wednesday.

3:16.86 Canada’s Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz pulled dead even with Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis to share the gold medal with a time of 3 minutes, 16.86 seconds in the two-man bobsled race. Americans Justin Olsen and Olympic rookie Evan Weinstock were the top U.S. sled, finishing 14th.

1 Million More than 1 million tickets have been sold to the Pyeongchang Games. Local organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik-you said the 1 million mark exceeded expectations — 692,443 people attended games venues from Feb. 9 to Feb. 17, and there's still about a week remaining. Sung said, "Our target was 1,068,000, so we don't have many tickets remaining.

90 American Jamie Anderson’s score on her second run in the women’s snowboard big air qualifying after scoring a disappointing 30 on her first run because of a fall. Anderson’s score of 90 on her second attempt was enough to propel her through the qualifying round.

5-0 The U.S women’s hockey team shut out Finland in the semifinals to earn a shot at the Olympic gold medal that has eluded the United States for two decades. They will play Canada, which defeated the Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0 to clinch a spot in the gold medal game. The U.S. women won the first gold medal in women’s ice hockey when the sport made its debut at the 1998 Nagano Games.

10 The women's hockey tournament will increase from eight to 10 teams for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel confirmed the change at a news conference Monday. Fasel said the Beijing organizing committee requested the addition of two teams, a move that will help allow China to have a team in the tournament. Federation council chairwoman Zsuzsanna Kolbenheyer said the quality of women's hockey around the world was good enough for the step. Signs of progress? Japan beating Sweden on Sunday and no team scoring more than eight goals in a game, she said.