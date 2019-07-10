Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Josh Brent was tased and arrested by police in Coppell Sunday, police say, Monday, July 1, 2019.

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Josh Brent is no longer facing a probation violation charge stemming from his recent arrest for alleged public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to police records.

His public intoxication charge is pending, according to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News. His bond was also recalled.

Brent has been on parole since his 2014 conviction of intoxication manslaughter in the death of former Cowboys player Jerry Brown. NBC 5 learned Thursday that Brent violated terms of his parole when he was arrested Sunday after allegedly being uncooperative with police outside a Wendy's restaurant in Coppell.

The incident, captured on cellphone video, led to Brent being tased by officers before being jailed on charges of public intoxication, assault against a public servant and resisting arrest.

Raw Video: Witness Captures Brent Arrest

A witness captured video of former Cowboys player Josh Brent's arrest on Saturday, June 30, 2019. (Published Sunday, June 30, 2019)

The arrest warrant was issued later that day with no bond allowed, according to court records.

Brent has not yet surrendered to police as of this writing, records show.

In 2014, Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter after a 2012 crash that killed his Cowboys teammate and close friend Jerry Brown. A Dallas jury in December returned a $25 million verdict against Brent and the owner of the now-defunct nightclub he and Brown left before the crash.

Brent was sentenced to 10 years probation and 180 days in jail for the crash. He played parts of four seasons in the NFL, all for the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys have not yet commented on the incident.