Prescott's Dog Gets Loose, Bites Resident: Police

One of Dak Prescott's dogs bit a resident when it got loose in a Frisco neighborhood Monday morning, police say.

Prescott's two dogs managed to escape his home through an "unsecure door" Monday and ran to a yard near the intersection of Princess Caroline Court and Hilton Head Lane, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Police said a resident told them they saw loose dog fight with their dog through the fence, and noticed a second loose dog when they went outside their house.

When the person tried to separate the dogs, police said one of the dogs bit the resident just before 11 a.m. Monday. Paramedics transferred that resident to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

After police located and caught both dogs, they learned the dogs' owner was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was not home when the dogs escaped.

Frisco Animal Services took the dog that bit the person to the Collin County Animal Shelter, where it will be quarantined for 10 days, police said. The second dog was returned to Prescott's home.

Police said a loose dog offense is a Class C misdemeanor and could carry a fine of up to $500.

The Dallas Cowboys did not comment on the incident.