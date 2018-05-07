Dak Prescott Fighting Cancer This Mother's Day - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dak Prescott Fighting Cancer This Mother's Day

The Cowboys' quarterback is selling t-shirts to benefit cancer research

Published 2 hours ago

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is doing his part to fight cancer this Mother's Day.

    The Dallas signal caller is selling T-shirts on his website with a logo that reads "MOM" across the chest, and the proceeds will go to cancer research. On the shirts, "MOM" is an acronym that stands for mind over matter.

    "I want to honor my Mom by doing my part to fight cancer," Prescott wrote in a Monday tweet. "This shirt was created to show support to all mothers that we are in this fight together."


    Net proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts will benefit Stand Up To Cancer and Prescott's Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation.

    Prescott lost his mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in November 2013.

