Prescott, Elliott to Sit Out Against Arizona

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is congratulated by quarterback Dak Prescott after he catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the pre-season game against Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News)

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play in the Dallas Cowboys' third preseason game Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals, according to the team.

Left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin will all miss the game. Smith will sit with a hamstring problem, Martin with a knee injury and Frederick due to Guillain Barre Syndrome.

In Prescott's case, Dallas had a 16-play drive that went into the second quarter on his third series last week against Cincinnati. Coach Jason Garrett said the longer-than-expected stint also factored into whether Prescott would play against the Cardinals. Elliott will skip the entire preseason despite being healthy.

The Cowboys announced that linebacker Sean Lee will also sit out Sunday's game.