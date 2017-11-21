Prescott, Elliott Among Top-Selling NFL Jerseys

The Dallas Cowboys still manage to move the merchandise.

According to the DICK’S Sporting Goods Jersey Report, the Cowboys are well-represented on the list of best-selling player jerseys.

On the list, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks second to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Ezekiel Elliott fell down the list but still comes in at No.5.

There were also some notable player movement on the list as Jason Witten ranks No. 32, third best for a tight end. Dez Bryant is at No. 37, up 20 spots from last week.

Below is the complete list of best-selling player jerseys nationwide.