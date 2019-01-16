Police Release New Video of Alleged 'Cowboys Ticket Scammer'

Police are still looking for a man who tricked fans into buying fake Cowboys Playoffs tickets. NBC 5's Samantha Chatman has obtained new video from police that could bring them one step closer to catching the suspect.

Police believe the man shown in new surveillance video is the same man in a Snapchat video who allegedly sold fake Cowboys tickets in exchange for cash.

"Judging by the clothing he was wearing and at some point he takes his hat off so we can see a clearer picture of who he is," said Officer James McClellan with the Irving Police Department. "It's a pretty good piece of video."

Police said hours after selling fake playoffs tickets to a local couple at the Irving Mall, the suspect went across the street to an Applebees in Irving, waiting on his next victim to arrive.

After leaving the bar, police said he met his customer outside the restaurant to complete the transaction.

When that consumer got to AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys vs. Seahawks playoffs game, the customer was denied entry because the tickets were fake.

"In addition to that, there were two additional victims that we're aware of from the suspect in other cities," said McLellan.

Police said this type of scheme is not uncommon and it's not exclusive to Cowboys fans.

"It happens at the Mavericks games, the Rangers games, the Stars games, it just continues to happen," McLellan said.

He said ticket scammers will usually create a fake profile on sites like OfferUp.

They'll typically purchase a burner cellphone that's hard to trace and easy to disconnect.

But rarely do police get pieces of video like this of the alleged ticket scammer.

"You've got the general public that are being ripped off and losing money to this. You've got an organization such as the Dallas Cowboys whose trademark images are being counterfeited," he said.

That's why Irving police are asking the public to take a close look at this suspect.

"The video that we've captured is good enough video that if there's somebody who knows who that is, they can call us with that information," said McClellan.

The person or people responsible could face theft, forgery or even copywrite infringement charges.

If you have any information on this ticket scheme, you're asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.