Dashcam video released by Frisco police Thursday appears to directly contradict the story of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams and his attorney Chip Lewis.

Williams was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with public intoxication after police found him riding an electric scooter, not far from the intersection of Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road where police found his Lamborghini in the center median on top of a light pole.

Hour later, Williams said in a statement that a driver in front of him "slammed on his brakes," leading to the crash, and that a neighbor later picked him up when his car would not start.

Williams went on to say in the statement that a neighbor dropped him off and it was later Saturday morning that he, now on an electric scooter, encountered police who, "arrested me without performing any sobriety tests."

In the video released by police, Williams can be seen clearly swerving on his scooter before crashing in front of police.

In a statement Saturday, Williams' attorney said that "contrary to media reports, Terrance did not hit a light pole and there was no light pole even near the vehicle."

Dashcam video from the Lamborghini crash scene shows what appears to be a light pole beneath Williams' car.

Frisco police declined to comment on camera and Williams’ attorney has not yet responded to NBC 5’s request for comment.