Police Investigating Burglary at Gronkowski's Home

Police are investigating a burglary at the Foxboro, Massachusetts home of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Police are investigating a burglary at the Foxboro, Massachusetts home of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Foxboro Police Chief William D. Baker said officers responded to Gronkowski's home Monday just before 6:30 p.m. when the Patriots player called to report the crime. It apparently happened while Gronkowski was away in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Super Bowl LII.

Baker said investigators can't reveal what was stolen due to the active police investigation.

But according to a Broadcastify.com recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch, a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possible guns" were taken.



"Our goal is to solve this property crime as is our goal in every criminal case so we're not going to release information on possible suspects or the items stolen at this point, but the case remains under active investigation," Baker said.

NBC10 Boston observed police at Gronkowski's residence early Tuesday morning and saw Gronkowski in the home, but he did not comment on the situation.

Gronkowski returned to the residence Monday after spending the week in Minneapolis where the Patriots lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Baker said the burglary is considered a routine property crime.

"Whether your Rob Gronkowski or Bill Baker, it’s very personal and intrusive," Baker said.







Copyright Associated Press / NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth