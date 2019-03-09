Plans for Allen's $500 Million Cricket Stadium Complex Hit a Bump - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Plans for Allen's $500 Million Cricket Stadium Complex Hit a Bump

Developers unveiled plans for the complex in December

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Published 33 minutes ago

    A 15,000-seat cricket stadium is part of the plan for a mixed-use development in Allen.

    One of the key players in an ambitious plan to build a $500 million cricket stadium and sports complex in Allen is dropping out of the deal.

    It's unclear what the exit of CircRealty Co. means for the project planned at State Highway 121 and Alma Drive in Collin County.

    "The City of Allen has been notified by The CricRealty Company that it will not be proceeding with the development of a professional cricket sports stadium on the site owned by Thakkar Developers," Allen officials said in an announcement. "Future plans for the property are not known at this time."

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

