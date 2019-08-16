Plano Senior High Cancels Annual Game With El Paso School, Citing 'Safety Concerns'

A football game between an El Paso high school and the suburban Dallas school where the suspect in the El Paso mass shooting attended has been canceled. (Published 47 minutes ago)

A football game between an El Paso high school and Plano Senior High has been canceled following "safety concerns" from Plano ISD. The suspected gunman in the El Paso mass shooting graduated from Plano Senior High.

Plano school district officials said Thursday they canceled the game that was scheduled Sept. 6 against El Paso's Eastwood High in Plano.

A Plano school district statement said administrators felt obligated to act out of concern for the safety of players, students, families and communities. Superintendent Sara Bonser said "what should be a celebratory event would be encumbered by safety concerns for the participants and fans of both teams."

Plano ISD reached out to Ysleta ISD to issue a joint statement, but Ysleta ISD declined and said they didn't want the game cancelled. Plano ISD declined both invitations from Ysleta to play in El Paso or at a neutral site.

"We are not on the same page," said Ysleta ISD Trustee Kathryn Lucero. "We believe that it's important for our communities to heal. We've been through a lot. El Paso, our community, was a victim here of terrorism and we need to heal. El Paso needs to heal, Texas needs to heal and this is the perfect opportunity to let our kids play football."

A Plano police spokesman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. However, police spokesman David Tilley told The Dallas Morning News that no credible threat had been made against the event.

The two schools had faced each other for the first time last year. Plano ISD says Plano Senior High will continue efforts to raise support for El Paso.

The Eastwood campus is about three miles from the Walmart where 22 people were killed and many others were injured Aug. 3. El Paso police say Plano Senior High School alumnus Patrick Crusius has confessed to the massacre.