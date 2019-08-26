A recently released Plano ISD investigation report concluded that a basketball coach who resigned late last school year had sexually harassed another district employee.

Cherilyn Morris, the former Plano East Senior High School girls basketball coach, left Plano ISD after an internal investigation by the district upheld the employee's claims of harassment. The report did not sustain additional allegations by the employee of sexual assault and retaliation toward a colleague.

District officials earlier refused even to acknowledge that they had investigated Morris until a ruling from the Texas attorney general required the district to release its report in response to an open-records request by The Dallas Morning News.

