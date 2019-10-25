We haven't seen much of Dallas Mavericks and NBA legend, Dirk Nowitzki since his emotional last game. No. 41 has largely kept a low profile, but NBC 5 caught up with him recently as he visited Children's Health in Dallas. Nowitzki and his wife Jessica are shining the spotlight on the nonprofit hospital, hoping to raise critical funds to update older facilities.

What has he been up to?

"I've been eating a lot more. A lot more sweets," Nowitzki said with a laugh.

In all seriousness, Nowitzki said he's focused on his young family.

"I try to be dad. I try to be hands-on dad for sure. It's fun, I try to be involved every day with school. There is Popsicle Pops, donuts with dads, there is something every other week."

Asked if being home with young kids is harder than winning an NBA championship, Nowitzki said, "Harder work at home for sure. I can run through practice for 4 hours straight."

What's on his bucket list in retirement? Dirk said there was one sport he would like to return to.

"There is one thing I definitely want to do and that's skiing again. I grew up skiing. We grew up like 3 hours from the Alps. So I want to go back to doing that. I wasn't able to do that over my contract for the last two decades. I want to, of course, have the kids start skiing. So that is something I want to do," he said.

The good news for North Texas -- Nowitzki and his family are here to stay. He said Dallas will always be home base.

"For sure we're here. All the kids were born here. I've been here for 20 years. Wifey has been here for almost fifteen," he said. "We are part of this community, we have a network here. We have friends here. This is definitely home."