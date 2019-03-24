Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Announces Retirement

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, also known as “Gronk,” has been a fan favorite for years. But here are a few things you may not know about the football star.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement.

The Super Bowl champion did so in a post on Instagram Sunday night just before 6 p.m.

"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far," he said in the post.

"Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories and a huge cheers to the uncertain of what's next."

The tight end suffered a number of injuries throughout his career and underwent at least six surgeries. In the 2018 season, he missed three games due to back and ankle injuries and was diagnosed with a concussion on Jan. 21.

Gronkowski ends his career with three Super Bowl rings and 79 career touchdowns. He was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl five times, named to the AP All Pro team four times and won the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year.

He played in 16 playoff games throughout his career, amassing 81 receptions, 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His retirement leaves the Patriots with a void at the tight end postition. Jacob Hollister is listed on the depth chart as the next man up at tight end. He has four receptions for 52 yards in his NFL career.