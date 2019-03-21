Parking Changing Outside Globe Life Park, Field

The Texas Rangers released new parking information for the final season at Globe Life Park. Changes to lots adjacent to the ballpark are necessary due to ongoing construction of the team's new home, Globe Life Field.

The following information was released by the team Thursday, March 21.

Reserved Parking Spaces (Lots E, J, & L)

Parking for Reserved Lots will be the same as prior seasons.

Season Parking Passes (Lots B, C, D, and a portion of Lot M)

Fans with Season Ticket Holder parking can park in any Season Ticket Holder or Cash parking lot, while spaces are available in those lots. Once Season Ticket Holder lots are full, guests can still park in Rangers Cash lots by providing their coupon to the attendant.

Cash Parking Lots (Lots F, G, N, R, S, and portions of M)

These lots will accept cash, credit cards, prepaid parking passes or Season Ticket Holder coupons for access. Please note that Lots C and D will again be available only for season parking in 2019.

Valet Parking

Lexus Valet Parking is available on the north, east, and west sides of Globe Life Park at $45.00 each.

AT&T Stadium Lot 4

On Opening Day, AT&T Stadium Lot 4 will open at the same time as all Rangers lots for game day parking. Attendants will accept Season Ticket Holder parking coupons, or cash, credit cards and prepaid parking passes. Other AT&T Stadium Lots could be used on Opening Day, based upon demand.

Shuttle Buses

The Rangers will offer Shuttle Bus service from remote parking lots to Globe Life Field on both the north and south sides of the ballpark.

Northside Lots will be picked up at marked stops along AT&T Way, Road to Six Flags and in Parking Lot F.

Southside Lots will be picked up in Lot R, near the R2 entrance, plus make stops at AT&T Stadium lots which are open.

Additional Parking

Six Flags Over Texas, the Arlington Convention Center and entrepreneurial lots in the Entertainment District are also expected to offer parking on Opening Day. However, since these parking lots are not controlled by the Texas Rangers, fans should contact those entities to understand hours of operation, prices and any other rules or regulations. Texas Rangers parking coupons are not accepted on these lots.

Parking Rates for 2019

Advanced Purchase General Parking: $18

General Parking: $20

Advanced Purchase General Parking for any game can be purchased by going to texasrangers.com/parking.

Parking lots open three hours before first pitch on all games except on Opening Day, March 28, when it is five hours prior to first pitch. Regular season parking entrances are reserved for season parking holders for up to 30 minutes prior to game time.

Full Parking Lot names:

Tundra Lot B

Corolla Lot C

Camry Lot D

Avalon Lot E

Prius Lot F

Land Cruiser Lot G

Toyota Lot H

RAV4 Lot J

4Runner Lot K

Sequoia Lot L

Lexington Lot LX

Sienna Lot M

Highlander Lot N

Tacoma Lot R

Yaris Lot S

Communication: Fans should monitor @RangersInfo on Twitter for up-to-the-minute information on parking availability at Globe Life Park.

NOTE: New for 2019, the Texas Rangers will no longer accept print-at-home PDF tickets or parking. If your tickets and parking are not printed on Rangers ticket stock, you may use an electronic version of your tickets and parking on your mobile device. Apple and Android users may utilize the MLB Ballpark app. or any smart phone user may login to their My Rangers ticket account to access their electronic tickets and parking. This includes tickets forwarded to another party. For additional information, please visit texasrangers.com/digital.