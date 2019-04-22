PGA of America Plans 'Future in Frisco'

Marked by multiple barricades and ‘Road Ends’ signs, Rockhill Parkway in Frisco is a road to nowhere. But by 2022 – just three years’ time – it will be the route to the most important address for the sport of golf in the United States. (Published 9 minutes ago)

Marked by multiple barricades and ‘Road Ends’ signs, Rockhill Parkway in Frisco is a road to nowhere.

But by 2022 — just three years’ time — it will be the route to the most important address for the sport of golf in the United States.

The PGA of America is set to relocate its headquarters from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to a 600-acre development on the northern end of Frisco, just west of the Dallas North Tollway and south of U.S. 380.

On Monday afternoon, the PGA of America will host a special event — PGA Frisco: A closer look at the PGA of America’s future in Frisco. The event will feature comments from PGA of America leadership as well as the architects of what will be two championship-level golf courses at the future Frisco facility.

As home to the PGA of America, Frisco is set to host 15 professional golf tournaments in its first 12 years in operation. That includes the 2027 PGA Championship which, along with the Masters, the British Open and the U.S. Open, is one of golf’s four annual Major Championships.

In addition to the two championship golf courses, the new development will include construction of a 500-room Omni luxury resort and conference center, and a retail village which will feature shops, restaurants and live music venues that will be open year-round.

“It’s a big deal for people that don’t even love golf, just because of what it is going to bring,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. “It’s going to bring Frisco to a national stage, very much like the Dallas Cowboys did with The Star. Now the PGA of America is going to make Frisco a household name; not just across the country, but across the world.”

Mayor Cheney said that becoming the home of the PGA of America was not the original focus of his city’s conversations with the organization. The initial hope was the construction of a single golf course.

“We told them that if you are going to come to Frisco, we want you to go big. And we were thinking much bigger than they even were at the time,” Mayor Cheney said. “And so over the course of the year the idea, every time we met, got bigger and bigger until it landed on a world-class project.”