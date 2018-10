During his weekly radio appearance on NBC 5 partner 105.3 The Fan's G-Bag Nation, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team needs to find "balance" in facing a tough Jacksonville team on Sunday. (Published 28 minutes ago)

With the Dallas Cowboys coming off a Week 5 loss to the Texans, team owner Jerry Jones says they need to find "balance" in facing a tough Jaguars team this weekend.

Talking on his weekly show with The Fan's GBag Nation, Jerry Jones thinks the balance the team needs may be in the form of getting more action for quarterback Dak Prescott.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at 105.3 The Fan