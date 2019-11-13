'Oscars of Esports' Arrives in Arlington Saturday

The 2019 Esports Awards will take place at Arlignton's Esports Stadium this Saturday.

The international event, dubbed "The Oscars of Esports," will celebrate the best teams, players and streamers in the industry.

Saturday's event will be hosted by Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere, a 32-year-old Belgian esports player, TV presenter and beauty pageant contestant and esports commentator Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez.

This Saturday marks the first time the annual event has been held in the United States since its debut in London three years ago.

Tickets, which start at $25, are available at esportsawards.com/tickets.