A flyover scheduled to punctuate the national anthem with an awe-inspiring finish during Opening Day pre-game festivities Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington is back on.
Originally aircraft from Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene were to take part in the pre-game event, but that flyover was canceled late Thursday morning. A specific reason for the cancellation was not given.
Dyess Air Force Base is home of the 7th Bomb Wing, one of two B-1B Lancer bomber wings in the USAF. In recent years, a B-1B bomber has been part of the flyover celebration at the ballpark, though Dyess never confirmed which aircraft were to take part in the ceremony.
Thursday afternoon, the Texas Rangers confirmed four F-16s from the 301st Fighter Wing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth would take over the flyover duties.
The Dyess Air Force Base Honor Guard will still be presenting the colors during the pre-game ceremony. The national anthem will be performed by the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest.
The Rangers and Cubs take the field at 3:05 p.m. Lefty Mike Minor is taking the hill for Texas.