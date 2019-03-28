The Rangers open the regular season against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Bacsik lay out their expectations as Texas prepares for 2019 under first-year manager Chris Woodward. (Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

A flyover scheduled to punctuate the national anthem with an awe-inspiring finish during Opening Day pre-game festivities Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington is back on.

Originally aircraft from Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene were to take part in the pre-game event, but that flyover was canceled late Thursday morning. A specific reason for the cancellation was not given.

Dyess Air Force Base is home of the 7th Bomb Wing, one of two B-1B Lancer bomber wings in the USAF. In recent years, a B-1B bomber has been part of the flyover celebration at the ballpark, though Dyess never confirmed which aircraft were to take part in the ceremony.

Thursday afternoon, the Texas Rangers confirmed four F-16s from the 301st Fighter Wing at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth would take over the flyover duties.

Texas Rangers Unveil 2019 Ballpark Food

The Dyess Air Force Base Honor Guard will still be presenting the colors during the pre-game ceremony. The national anthem will be performed by the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest.

The Rangers and Cubs take the field at 3:05 p.m. Lefty Mike Minor is taking the hill for Texas.

Tim Ciesco, Katy Blakey, Grant Johnston Run in Dot Race

Tim Ciesco, Katy Blakey and Grant Johnston participated in the famous Dot Race. Ciesco was the red dot, Blakey was the green dot and Johnston was the blue dot. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

NBC 5 Today Crew Swings at Rangers Batting Cages

The NBC 5 Today crew stopped by the stadium to enjoy the last moments before the team moves to the new stadium Globe Life Field. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

New Renderings Revealed of Rangers New Park