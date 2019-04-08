Could Tuesday Be Nowitzki's Last Game in Dallas?

Dirk Nowitzki passed the great Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Monday evening. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs recalls his first encounter with Chamberlain and explains why Dallas-Fort Worth sports fans are so lucky to have Nowitzki. (Published Monday, March 18, 2019)

The last home game for the most-decorated North Texas professional athlete in a generation could come Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center when the Dallas Mavericks host the Phoenix Suns.

While he hasn't talked about whether he will retire after 2018-19 season, the rest of the NBA has taken the opportunity to honor Dirk Nowitzki at every step of the way.

The 14-time All Star has earned ovations in road arenas around the country this season and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver added both he and Miami's Dwyane Wade to the All-Star Game this season (Wade has announced his plans to retire at season’s end). Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers even called a timeout late in the fourth quarter of a game at Staples Center, grabbed the public address microphone and called for the crowd to stand and salute Nowitzki.

"This has been a beautiful thing, really. It's just been beautiful. The love that he's gotten universally, throughout the league, has been just amazing," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said. "I've never seen anything quite like this, where you've got a guy that hasn't declared that this is his last year, but people are – even so, they still are showing their support, and their respect, and their love for what he's done over 21 years. It's been an amazing experience to be a small part of."

Since his debut in 1998, Nowitzki has become the only Mavericks player to win an MVP award and led Dallas to North Texas' only title in the four major professional sports this century.

Nowitzki's place as the best Maverick is solidified — he's the career leader in games, points, rebounds and blocked shots. Meanwhile, his longevity has allowed him to surpass many of his peers and enter into elite territory.

He has never led the league in a major statistical category during any one regular season, but after 21 seasons in the league only five players ever have scored more points than Nowitzki: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

If Nowitzki decided to return for another year, he would have an outside chance to catch Jordan. He'd need to score just under 800 points for the season — an average of about nine points per game.

He's had many Western Conference nemesis over the course of his career, at various times it was Shaquille O’Neal, Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Chris Webber-era Sacramento Kings, Tracy McGrady's Houston Rockets and, of course, Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.

Starting with the 2000-01 season, the Mavericks won 50 or more games 11 years in a row. That's the third longest streak of 50-win seasons in NBA history behind the San Antonio Spurs, who won 50 or more games in 18 consecutive seasons from 1998-99 to 2015-16, and the Los Angeles Lakers, who did it 12 straight seasons from 1978-79 to 1990-91.

With all due respect to those who suited up for Dallas in those 11 seasons, Duncan and Magic Johnson had significantly better rosters surrounding them during their runs.

Duncan had two sure-fire Hall of Famers by his side the whole time in Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, and David Robinson was still around when the streak started.

The Lakers of the 1980s had Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, joined in some years by Jamaal Wilkes and Bob McAdoo — all five are in the Hall of Fame.

Nowitzki had three current or potential Hall of Famers on his teams in those 11 seasons — Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Shawn Marion — either before or after the prime of their careers. Nash won two MVP awards with Phoenix, Kidd spent the bulk of his career in New Jersey and Marion was a four-time all-star with the Suns.

In those 11 seasons though, the Mavericks still won 620 regular season games, second only to the Spurs' 634. This despite a rotating cast of Robins to Nowitzki's Batman that included Michael Finley, Nash, Josh Howard, Jason Terry, Kidd and Marion.

In addition to the all-time scoring list, Nowitzki is a member of another elite club: players who have posted a 40/50/90 season. The numbers signify shooting 40 percent from the field, 50 percent from three and 90 percent from the free throw line.

Only seven players in the history of the NBA have posted those numbers since the league introduced the three-point line ahead of the 1979-80 season. They are Larry Bird, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Reggie Miller, Mark Price, Nash and Nowitzki.

Bird did it twice, while Nash achieved it four times.

Of the players on that list, Nowitzki is the tallest – and it's not close. He helped usher in the era of power forwards and centers stepping outside to shoot the ball from deep.

"He deserves all that, he deserves even more," Mavericks' rookie point guard Luka Doncic said. "All the things he gave to the NBA, to basketball. You can see, every big fella trying to shoot the ball from three. Dirk made it happen and he deserves everything."

And while his contributions to the game of basketball have been great, his connection to the city of Dallas is just as strong. No NBA player has spent as many years with one team as Nowitzki's 21 seasons with the Mavericks.

"He's a legend man. Like everybody calls him, he's the GOAT, one of the best players ever to play in the NBA," said Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus, now in his 11th season with Texas. "Really a guy that I kind of admire throughout the years, here in Texas. Everything he brought for the city, for the organization in a Hall of Fame career."

He brought an unprecedented run of success to Dallas-Fort Worth and delivered North Texas' first NBA title. Now, the city – and the NBA – have returned the favor.