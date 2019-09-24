Nowitzki Way Street Name Change Planned Wednesday

Dirk Nowitzki accepts the interview during the 2019 FIBA World Cup, first round match between Puerto Rico and Spain at Guangzhou Gymnasium on September 02, 2019 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Dallas City Council Members vote Wednesday on changing the name of Olive Street in front of the American Airlines Center to Nowitzki Way to honor retired Dallas Mavericks basketball star Dirk Nowitzki.

The name change comes at the request of three City Council Members who sent a letter to the City Manager in April.

Councilman Omar Narvaez, one of the three signers, said Councilman Adam Medrano approached Nowitzki about the idea and the Nowitzki was pleased. Narvaez said it was Dirk who endorsed the name ‘Nowitzki Way.’

The letter says Nowitzki is the only player in NBA history to play 21 seasons with the same franchise. He led the Mavericks to their only NBA Championship in 2011 when he was named Most Valuable Player. He also has a foundation for charity work. The letter says Nowitzki demonstrates the highest level of compassion, honesty, teamwork, respect and integrity.

Since the name change was first suggested, it has moved through the city’s process with approval by the City Plan Commission.

A public hearing Wednesday and a vote by the City Council afterward is the final step.

The span of Olive Street from Field Street to Victory Street is included in the name change request.

Narvaez said Nowitzki will be invited to a renaming ceremony in the near future.