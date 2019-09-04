The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have agreed on a $90 million, six-year contract extension that will make him the NFL's highest-paid running back and end a holdout that lasted the entire preseason, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Ezekiel Elliott is the Dallas Cowboys' $90 million man. Fans at The Star in Frisco said Wednesday, they're not worried about his off-field issues, they just hope his big payday pays off.

"He's got a lot to prove now. He did this for all the running backs so they can get paid too, so it's all on Zeke now," said Martin Torres of Little Elm.

Is he worth it?

"I think he is," Torres said.

"Nobody's worth that much money, but I guess if anybody's going to get it, he should get it," said Mike Hopper, a Cowboys fan visiting from Alabama.

Elliot arrived at DFW International Airport Tuesday night, fresh off his preseason holdout in Cabo. Fans are ready to see him in action.

"He's go to go out there and continue to be the best running back in the league. Obviously he doesn't want to let the fans down, so I don't think he will," said Jake Headley of Rockwall.

When it comes to feeding Zeke, with $50 million guaranteed, the Cowboys are all in, but fans have an appetite too.

"Hopefully he will bring them a championship," Hopper said.

"I'm hoping we can get to the Super Bowl and win it," Headley said.

They said they feel like he's the glue that binds this team and they hope this is the year that everything sticks.

"Obviously he's the best player on the Cowboys offense, and just knowing he's going to be out there doing his thing, definitely gives you a whole lot more excitement and gets you ready for the season," Headley said.

By the way, brand new Elliott bobble heads just hit the shelves at Fans United in Frisco.