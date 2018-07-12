Norton Cuban, Father of NBA Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Dies at 92 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
NBA owner told The Dallas Morning News his father was in failing health

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    David Woo/The Dallas Morning News
    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, left, talks with his dad Norton Cuban, before a preseason game on Oct. 31, 2000.

    Norton Cuban, the father of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, has died, the team confirms.

    Nortan Cuban, who moved from Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Dallas in 2000 after Mark bought the NBA team, was 92.

    Norton Cuban's cause of death has not been released, but Mark Cuban told The Dallas Morning News last fall that his father was in failing health.

    Brian Cuban, Mark's brother, also confirmed his father's death in a post on Twitter.

    Read more on this report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

