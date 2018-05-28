North Texas Hosts Annual Armed Forces Hockey Classic

An almost decade-old Memorial Day Weekend tradition continues in North Texas as veterans take to the ice for the Armed Forces Hockey Classic in North Richland Hills.

The NyTex Arena is hosting the event that started back in 2009.

During the holiday weekend active duty, Reserve/National Guard, retired military, and family members play hockey to raise funds for United Hero's League. It’s an organization that enables military families to play sports.

“The cost of sports is a challenge for many Service families. We try to close the gap so that they can actively participate,” organizers said in a statement.

What started in 2009 as only two teams playing one game on Memorial Day has grown into eight teams playing over all three days of the long Memorial Day Weekend.

Games are played at NyTex Arena in North Richland Hills.

Find more information HERE.

