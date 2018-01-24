NTX Gym Keeps Close Watch in Wake of USA Gymnastics Scandal

One North Texas gym owner says he has seen an impact since the USA Gymnastics scandal broke. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

The Texas Gymnastics Training Center in Mesquite is feeling the ripple effects of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal.

"I was very concerned about the name of gymnastics," said gym owner Jay Khorsand. "It's been going on for so long."

Khorsand has been a gymnast for 50 years. He was once on the Iranian National Team. At this Mesquite gym, Khorsand said he's seen enrollment drop slightly over the past few months.

"I'm more concerned now," Khorsand said. "Watching the classes more now, watching the coaches more."

NBC 5's Brian Curtis Shares Olympic Dream of His Own

Before he was a reporter headed to Pyeongchang to cover Team USA, NBC 5's Brian Curtis had an Olympic dream of his own. He spent time in the late 1980s involved in the U.S. luge program. Recently, Brian returned to Lake Placid, NY, and got back on a luge sled for the first time in 27 years. We're happy to report he returned in one piece! Brian never achieved Olympic glory as an athlete. But his dream came true as a journalist, who's now headed to Korea to cover his sixth Olympic Games. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Khorsand said he hires only people he knows, most of whom have come up through his own gym.

"It's so sad," said coach Elizabeth Head, as she spotted young girls on the uneven bars. "Because you feel like you can't trust anybody, you know?"

The Texas Gymnastics Training Center is open concept. There are no walls between where parents watch sitting in seats, and their children train on the mats.

"I'm just very protective," explained dad David Golden as he watched his 8-year-old daughter, Daviahna, with pride. "It takes just once, and it hurts my soul when I hear these sad stories."