North Texas Fans React to Myles Garrett Suspension

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland.

Fans here in North Texas are reacting to the news of Myles Garrett's indefinite suspension.

In a moment of rage, he ripped off Pittsburgh Quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet, and hit him in the head with it, during Thursday night's game.

Garrett has issued a formal apology, saying what he did was selfish and unacceptable.

He was suspended indefinitely.

And the NFL fined the Browns and Steelers organizations $250,000 each for what happened.

Some fans said they don't agree with the team penalty.

But others said they can forgive Garrett, and that everyone makes mistakes.

"It doesn't really change my views on him. I've heard that he's a good guy, a quiet guy, mild-tempered. I think sometimes those guys get wrapped up in the heat of the moment. But unfortunately they're on the biggest stage," says football fan Chase Riggs.