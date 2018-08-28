NTX Video Game Tournament Canceled in Wake of Shooting

A North Texas video game tournament is among three that are being canceled in the wake of the deadly shooting at a similar event in Jacksonville, Florida. (Published 42 minutes ago)

The Java Gaming Café in Carrollton was set to host a Madden ’19 qualifying tournament on the weekend of Sept. 22 – 23.

But Electronic Arts, the company that puts out the popular video game and coordinates multiple tournaments across the country, announced late Monday that it is canceling the events to focus on security.

“We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators,” wrote Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events.”

Two people were killed Sunday and 10 more were wounded at a similar event in Jacksonville.

The shooter, David Katz, 24, took his own life.