No. 24 Cincinnati Beats SMU in American Quarterfinals

Jarron Cumberland had two late three-point plays and finished with 26 points to help No. 24 Cincinnati beat SMU 82-74 on Friday night in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals.
Justin Jenifer and Tre Scott added 17 points, with Jenifer making all six shots -- five from 3-point range -- for the second-seeded Bearcats. Scott also had 12 rebounds. Cincinnati (26-6) will face Temple-Wichita State winner in the semifinals.
Jimmy Whitt Jr. led the Mustangs (15-17) with a career-high 24 points. Jahmal McMurray added 18.
Tied at 66 with 4:53 remaining, the Bearcats steadily pulled away with Cumberland taking over. His three-point plays came with 3:46 remaining and 2:21. The Mustangs missed shots and were left to foul in hopes of cutting into the lead.
The Mustangs, coming off a 74-65 victory over Tulsa on Thursday, shot 51.7 percent, while Cincinnati made 50.8 percent of its shots.