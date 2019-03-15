No. 24 Cincinnati Beats SMU in American Quarterfinals

SMU guard Jarrey Foster is defended by Cincinnati's Jarron Cumberland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the American Athletic Conference men's tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn.

Jarron Cumberland had two late three-point plays and finished with 26 points to help No. 24 Cincinnati beat SMU 82-74 on Friday night in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

Justin Jenifer and Tre Scott added 17 points, with Jenifer making all six shots -- five from 3-point range -- for the second-seeded Bearcats. Scott also had 12 rebounds. Cincinnati (26-6) will face Temple-Wichita State winner in the semifinals.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. led the Mustangs (15-17) with a career-high 24 points. Jahmal McMurray added 18.

Tied at 66 with 4:53 remaining, the Bearcats steadily pulled away with Cumberland taking over. His three-point plays came with 3:46 remaining and 2:21. The Mustangs missed shots and were left to foul in hopes of cutting into the lead.

The Mustangs, coming off a 74-65 victory over Tulsa on Thursday, shot 51.7 percent, while Cincinnati made 50.8 percent of its shots.