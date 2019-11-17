Newy's Instant Analysis: Passing Game Key to Win; Pats Next

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 17: Jaylon Smith #54 and Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate a third down stop during the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys improve to 6-4 overall and stay in first place in the NFC East. The final in Detroit 35-27.

Five of their six wins have come against teams with losing records.

Dallas was down in this game to the Lions 7-0 in the first quarter and 14-10 in the first half.

TURNING POINT

Down 14-10 in the second quarter, Prescott hit Michael Gallup for a 41-yard catch on third and nine. It was sensational. Two plays later, Zeke Elliott scored to make it 17-14 and Dallas never gave the lead back.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dak Prescott. Forget all the talk about him being a bus driver. It’s clear former offensive coordinator Scott Linehan was holding Prescott back.

Prescott threw for over 444 yards and had three touchdowns to three different players (Tony Pollard, Randall Cobb and Zeke Elliott). It is his third 400-yard game of the season to tie Tony Romo (2012) for the most 400 passing yard games in a single season in Cowboys history.

Dak has thrown for 300 yards or more four times this season.

Dak hit seven different Cowboys players with passes in Motown.

Prescott tied his career-long streak of three consecutive games with at least 3 TD passes. It also tied the longest streak in team history with himself (twice), Tony Romo (three times) and Don Meredith (twice).

KEY STAT 9.2

The Cowboys averaged 9.2 yards per pass play against the Lions. The passing game led the way in the win.

WHAT’S NEXT

A trip to New England is up next. The Patriots have not lost at home this season. Dak Prescott has never playing against New England in his career.