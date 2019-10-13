Newy's Instant Analysis: Cowboys Lose to Jets

The Jets snap a lengthy home losing streak, the Cowboys take blame instead of giving credit and everything else you need to know after Dallas' loss to New York Sunday afternoon. not giving credit. (Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019)

Doney: 5 Things to Know After the Cowboys' Loss to the Jets

WHAT IT MEANS

The first-place Dallas Cowboys lost the New York Jets 24-22 Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

It's an embarrassing loss because the Jets were winless coming into the football game. The Cowboys dealt with injuries, but nobody cares about that.

As Yoda said in Stars Wars, "Do or do not. There is no try."

TURNING POINT

In the second quarter, down 7-3, the Cowboys elected to go for it on fourth-and-two at the Jets' 7-yard line. Dak Prescott was stopped on a quarterback keeper that lost a yard. Instead of kicking a field goal and being down 7-6, Dallas gave the Jets the ball back, and on the next offensive play New York quarterback Sam Darnold hit wide receiver Robby Anderson for a 92-yard touchdown strike. That made it 14-3 with 3:34 left in the first half.

Garrett, Prescott Highlight Stalled Drives After Loss to NYJ

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and quarterback Dak Prescott said Dallas has to do a better job in the red zone than it did Sunday against the New York Jets. For more video, visit DallasCowboys.com and NFL.com. (Published Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold ate up the Dallas secondary. He was 23-for-32 for 338 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The young man returned to the lineup after missing several weeks with mononucleosis, and the Jets looked like a different football team.

KEY STAT

2 -- Dallas was 2 for 4 on trips inside the red zone. Against one of the worst teams in the NFL, Dallas could only muster two touchdowns.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles next week on NBC 5's Sunday Night Football. The Eagles took a 18-point beating from Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Cousins threw four touchdown passes in the 38-20 win.

The Eagles are 3-3. So is Dallas.