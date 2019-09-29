Newy’s Instant Analysis From New Orleans

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs is in New Orleans for the Cowboys game against the Saints. Here's his takeaway from the game.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys are no longer undefeated.

The Cowboys and Saints played a defensive game and New Orleans came out on top 12-10. Dallas is 3-1 now.

The Dallas defense didn’t allow a touchdown through the first three quarters of the game.

TURNING POINT

I will point to the second half possessions. Dallas only had the football four times. It’s hard to win if you don’t have the ball.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Robert Quinn of the Cowboys was a man on a mission with two sacks and his pressure on Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater.

KEY STAT

The Cowboys defense did not allow the Saints to score a touchdown while forcing four Will Lutz field goals on the night.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Cowboys will host the Green Bay Packers in Arlington Sunday, October 6.

The Packers lost on a game ending interception in the end zone by Aaron Rodgers on Thursday Night Football to a desperate Philadelphia Eagles squad.

Something to keep on eye on is the health of Packers star wide out Devante Adams. He has a toe issue and if it is bad, Adams could be a game time decision.

The Packers are 3-1 with victories at Chicago and at home over Minnesota and Denver.