Newy's Instant Analysis: Cowboys Win Over Redskins

By Newy Scruggs

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys drops back to pass in first half action against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    WHAT IT MEANS

    The Cowboys started off the road portion of their schedule at Fed Ex Field against Washington. They win 31-21.

    Cowboys are 2-0 in the NFC East.

    Dallas has made the playoffs 20 out of 23 times they have started 2-0. In 2015, Dallas started 2-0 and missed the playoffs.

    TURNING POINT

    I will say on the Cowboys fourth drive when Dak Prescott completed four straight passes that ended with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Devin Smith to cap off a 97-yard drive. Dallas would roll off three consecutive scoring drives after that.

    PLAYER OF THE GAME

    Dak Prescott is playing with command, control and confidence. Prescott threw three more TD passes on Sunday. He threw four touchdown passes in Week 1 against the Giants.

    The final stat line 26-30 269 yards 3 TD, 1 INT and 69 yards rushing.

    KEY STAT

    18 straight completions for Prescott, a career high for him.

    Zeke Elliott had 111 yards and one rushing TD. 

    WHAT’S NEXT

    The Cowboys host the lowly Miami Dolphins at JerryWorld next week. Miami host the New England Patriots in Week 2. Miami lost Sunday.

