Newy's Instant Analysis: Cowboys Top Giants

Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys delivers a pass over the defense of the New York Giants in the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 4, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs breaks down the Cowboys' road win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Monday night.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys stay in first place with a 37-18 win over the Giants.

Dallas has now won six straight games against New York. They swept the season series this year.

TURNING POINT

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones threw a interception with 39 seconds left before the half. Xavier Woods returned it 29 yards to the Giants' 39-yard line. Four plays later, Brett Maher nailed a 52-yard field goal to give Dallas a 13-12 halftime lead.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dak Prescott. He started the game with a terrible interception, but rallied to throw three touchdown passes. Six different Cowboys caught passes from Prescott who is now 6-2 all-time against the Giants in his career.

He is now 3-1 all time on Monday Night Football.

Prescott has thrown for seven scores against the Giants this season in two meetings.

KEY STAT

4-0. The Cowboys are 4-0 in the NFC East. They have a home game against Washington and a road game against Philadelphia remaining. If they can go 5-1 or 6-0 they should win another NFC East title and make it back to the playoffs.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys will host the Vikings on NBC 5's Sunday Night Football. The Vikings lost a close game at Kansas City 26-23 Sunday. Minnesota is 6-3 on the season, just one game behind Green Bay in the NFC North.