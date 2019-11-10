Newy's Instant Analysis: Cowboys Fall to Vikings

A livestream of NBC 5's Big Game Sunday will appear shortly in the above video player.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs delivers his instant analysis after the Dallas Cowboys lost at home on Sunday Night Football to the Minnesota Vikings.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys fall to 5-4 overall. Minnesota won 28-24.

Dallas is still in first place in the NFC East, but is tied with Philadelphia at 5-4. The Cowboys own the tie breaker because they beat the Eagles at home last month.

TURNING POINT

The Dallas defense could not hold the Vikings out of the end zone on 4th and one from the two-yard line. Minnesota took a lead 28-20 in the third quarter and didn't give it back.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He was a bull on the ground rushing and in the passing game. He combined for 180 total yards from scrimmage.

KEY STAT

9. The Vikings had nine rushing first downs to the Cowboys' zero.

The Cowboys have not had a game in which they didn't have a rushing first down in 12 years. The Cowboys have invested a lot into the offensive line and made Ezekiel Elliott the highest paid running back in the NFL. This is a disappointment.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys have three more games this month. Next week they travel to face the Lions in Motown. The Lions are 3-5 on the season, but have lost some close games this year. They lost to Chicago Sunday without Highland Park's Matthew Stafford at quarterback, who missed the game a back issue. He may not play against Dallas.