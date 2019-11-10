Newy's Instant Analysis: Cowboys Fall to Vikings - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Newy's Instant Analysis: Cowboys Fall to Vikings

By Newy Scruggs

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    A livestream of NBC 5's Big Game Sunday will appear shortly in the above video player.

    NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs delivers his instant analysis after the Dallas Cowboys lost at home on Sunday Night Football to the Minnesota Vikings.

    WHAT IT MEANS
    The Cowboys fall to 5-4 overall. Minnesota won 28-24. 

    Dallas is still in first place in the NFC East, but is tied with Philadelphia at 5-4. The Cowboys own the tie breaker because they beat the Eagles at home last month. 

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2019

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2019
    Getty Images

    TURNING POINT
    The Dallas defense could not hold the Vikings out of the end zone on 4th and one from the two-yard line. Minnesota took a lead 28-20 in the third quarter and didn't give it back. 

    PLAYER OF THE GAME
    Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He was a bull on the ground rushing and in the passing game. He combined for 180 total yards from scrimmage. 

    KEY STAT
    9. The Vikings had nine rushing first downs to the Cowboys' zero. 

    The Cowboys have not had a game in which they didn't have a rushing first down in 12 years. The Cowboys have invested a lot into the offensive line and made Ezekiel Elliott the highest paid running back in the NFL. This is a disappointment. 

    WHAT'S NEXT
    The Cowboys have three more games this month. Next week they travel to face the Lions in Motown. The Lions are 3-5 on the season, but have lost some close games this year. They lost to Chicago Sunday without Highland Park's Matthew Stafford at quarterback, who missed the game a back issue. He may not play against Dallas.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices