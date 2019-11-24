Newy's Instant Analysis: Cowboys Fall to Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs delivers his instant analysis after the Cowboys' 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys stay in first place despite the loss at New England, since the Philadelphia Eagles lost at home to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

Dallas falls to 6-5 on the season.

TURNING POINT

Matthew Slater of the Patriots blocked the punt in the first quarter that gave New England the ball at the Cowboys 12-yard line. Two plays later, Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass and Dallas was down 7-0.

On the following possession, Dak Prescott threw a interception and New England cashed in with a field goal to build a 10-0 first quarter lead.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

New England's defense. They are the best in the NFL and held the Cowboys without a touchdown and forced an interception.

The Patriots held Ezekiel Elliott under 100 rushing yards, and kept Dallas to 2-of-13 on third downs.

KEY STAT: 0-2

The Cowboys were 0-for-2 in the red zone. The Cowboys were kicking field goals instead of scoring touchdowns. No way they were going to break the Patriots 20-game winning streak kicking field goals.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys have a quick turnaround with the annual Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday afternoon in Arlington.

Dallas welcomes a Buffalo Bills team that is a surprising 8-3 this season. It also marks the return of slot receiver Cole Beasley, who caught at touchdown pass in the Bills Sunday win over the Denver Broncos.