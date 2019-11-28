Newy's Instant Analysis: Bills Beat Cowboys

Cole Beasley #10 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against Chidobe Awuzie #24 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs delivers his instant analysis after the Cowboys fall 26-15 to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys are now 4-6 in Thanksgiving Day games with Jason Garrett as their head coach.

That's not good considering the Cowboys always get to play at home and get an extra day to prepare for the game.

Dallas falls to 6-6 on the season, but remains in first place in the NFC East. Philadelphia is 5-6.

TURNING POINT

On fourth and one at the Dallas 30 in the second quarter, Buffalo fumbled a snap but quarterback Josh Allen picked the ball up and got three yards on a sneak. The Bills next play just fooled the Dallas defense as wide receiver John Brown ran a reverse and threw it to wide open running back Devin Singletary for a 28-yard pass.

The Bills took the lead 13-7 and never looked back.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback outplayed Dak Prescott at Jerry World, scoring a touchdown with his arm and legs.

KEY STAT: 2

Brett Maher missed two field goals against the Bills. His attempt from 35 yards out to end the half was blocked, and he missed a try from 47 yard in the third quarter.

Dallas committed two turnovers in the game: an interception and a lost fumble. It's hard to beat teams with a winning record when you lose the turnover battle.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys are in Chicago to face the Bears next Thursday night.

Chicago won Sunday 24-20 over the Lions in Detroit. Often criticized Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears' win makes them 6-6 on the season.