Newy: Zeke Elliott Gets More Support From Teammates

If any Cowboys player is upset at Zeke Elliott I haven’t heard it. They continue to support the two-time NFL rushing champion as he is continues to holdout for a contract extension. (Published 26 minutes ago)

After Saturday's walk-through, Pro Bowler defensive end Tank Lawrence was asked about Elliott's absence and vowed to "stay out of another man's business." He understands the process having dealt with the Jones family for a new deal during the off-season.

Veteran Darius Jackson was plugged in as the first team running back with rookie Tony Pollard going with the second offensive unit.

Jackson was drafted by the Cowboys in 2016, the same draft class as Elliott and Dak Prescott. He spoke enthusiastically of his chance to be the first man up to replace Elliott in camp, "I've been waiting to showcase my skills," he said. "Every year, every rep. It doesn't matter. Ones, twos, threes, I'm just excited about getting going this year."

I asked Jackson if he had spoken to Elliott and he said not in a few weeks but offered him support, "We got his back. We're ready to roll," he said.

During his daily press conference, head coach Jason Garrett didn't refer to Elliott by name saying there was no need to address his best running back not being in Oxnard for training camp.

This a united team that is behind Elliott and understanding of the business side of the NFL.

He's a huge part of this football team," Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said of Elliott. "He has been since day one, minute one. I've had a great relationship with Zeke over the years. He's a smart football player, a great guy, the charisma that he brings for his football team.

"These things are tricky. It's really hard. I've seen it over the course of my career. I thought what Jerry [Jones] said and Stephen [Jones] and how they approach it. These things happen. You go through them and hope it gets worked out soon. He's certainly a guy we're counting a lot on when he gets here."