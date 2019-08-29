Newy Scruggs' Week One College Football Picks Are Here - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Newy Scruggs' Week One College Football Picks Are Here

By Newy Scruggs

Published 2 hours ago

    Newy Scruggs' Week One College Football Picks Are Here
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images
    Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

    College football is back and I am back picking games for our partner at The Dallas Morning News.

    I will pick 20 games each week.

    Click here for my selections of Oklahoma-Houston, Oregona-Auburn, Texas against La. Tech and more against the spread and straight up.

    This year our selectors are:

    Getty Images

    • Scott Bell -- SportsDay's college sports editor
    • Sam Blum -- SportsDay college insider
    • Corby Davidson -- The Ticket
    • Chuck Carlton -- SportsDay college insider
    • Ric Renner -- FSSW
    • Jose Rodriguez -- SportsDay digital producer
    • Newy Scruggs -- NBC5
    • Kevin Sherrington -- SportsDay columnist
    • Brett Vito -- DRC

