SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: Brandin Cooks #12 of the Los Angeles Rams catches a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

My NFL picks for Week 8 are here.

Each week I make selections in The Dallas Morning News. Right now, when it comes to season, I am 66-39-2 (.626) straight up and 43-57-7 (.435) against the line.

I'm tied for third in the season matchup when it comes picking games straight.

It was rough for me last week against the line in Week 8. I was 5-8-1 (.393).

I was OK straight up with a record of 10-4 (.714).

Click here for my picks for Week 8.