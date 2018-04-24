Newy Scruggs' 2018 Mock Draft 2.0 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Newy Scruggs' 2018 Mock Draft 2.0

By Newy Scruggs

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Noah Bullard - NBC 5 Sports

    I had to change up my 2018 mock draft. I switched my Cowboys pick to a different LB. I think we will see three to four trades day one. I have five QBs going in the first round.

    1. Cleveland; Sam Darnold QB USC

    The Browns need to finally take a quarterback in the first round after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson.

    2. N.Y. Giants; Bradley Chubb DE N.C. State

    The Giants have to replace JPP. Chubb can get the QB.

    3. N.Y. Jets; Josh Rosen QB UCLA

    Might turn out to be the best QB in the 2018 draft.

    4. Cleveland; Saquan Barkley RB Penn State

    The best player rated in the draft will help QB Tyrod Taylor.

    5. Denver; Josh Allen QB Wyoming

    **trade with Buffalo. The Bills give up a boatload for a strong arm QB who has accuracy problems.

    6. Indy; Quenton Nelson G; Notre Dame

    The Colts get a highly graded player who can be ten year starter.

    7. Tampa Bay; Minkah Fitzpatrick CB/S Alabama

    The Bucs need a corner. Fitzpatrick can move around and in a division with Matt Ryan, Cam Newton and Drew Brees the Bucs need better DB play.

    8. Chicago; Tremaine Edmunds LB Virginia Tech

    The Bears need to find a way to get to Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins. But I can see the Bears making a trade down to get more picks.

    9. San Francisco; Roquan Smith LB Georgia

    I can’t see Ruben Foster playing for this club after his domestic violence arrest. Time to get another LB.

    10. Oakland; Derwin James S Florida State

    Jon Gruden knows KC has Sammy Watkins and Tyreke Hill. Denver has Thomas & Sanders. The Chargers roll out Keenan Allen/Mike Williams. James fills a backend need.

    11. Miami; Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma

    The Ryan Tannehill Era may be ending with Baker coming to South Beach.

    12. Buffalo; Vita Vea DT Washington

    ***trade with Denver. The Broncos need some beef up front because Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon & Beast Mode are in the division.

    13. Washington; Daron Payne DT Alabama

    Washington has to stop the run. Payne is a power run stuffing player who will probably end up showing some ability to rush the passer. They were dead last against the run last year.

    14. Green Bay; Marcus Davenport OLB UTSA

    The Packers need to improve their defense. Davenport will help their pass rush. The Packers were 17th in sacks last season.

    15. Arizona; Lamar Jackson QB Louisville

    Former Cards head coach said he would draft Jackson. New coach Steve Mills was with Cam Newton in Carolina. Arizona needs a QB of the future.

    16. Baltimore; Mike McGlinchey T Notre Dame

    Joe Flacco needs better protection. The Ravens have dealt with too many O-Line injuries the past two seasons.

    17. L.A. Chargers; Rashaan Evans LB Alabama

    Evans is the help the Bolts need at the inside linebacker spot. He excelled at Alabama.

    18. Seattle; Harold Landry DE Boston College

    Seattle has to replace Michael Bennett at defensive end.

    19. Dallas Cowboys; LB Leighton Vander Esch Boise State

    Sean Lee never plays 16 games. Anthony Hitchens left for K.C. I confirmed some in the Cowboys organization think Vander Esch is the next Brian Urlacher.

    20. Detroit; Denzel Ward CB Ohio State

    I don’t see how he falls this fall in the draft. I really don’t see Ward lasting to 20.

    21. Cincinnati; James Daniels C Iowa

    Marvin Lewis must fix his offense line. Daniels at the center spot is a good place to start.

    22. Buffalo; Connor Williams T Texas

    **Trade with Denver. Local DFW kid gets taken in the first round.

    23. New England; Kolton Miller T UCLA

    The Pats lost Nate Solder to the Giants. They must protect soon to be 41-year old Tom Brady.

    24. Carolina; Mike Hughes CB UCF

    Carolina has to deal with Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Michael Thomas in the NFC South and Josh Norman ain’t walking through that door.

    25. Tennessee; Sam Hubbard LB Ohio State

    Titans are getting old at the LB spot. Time to draft a young pup. Vrabel recruited Hubbard for Ohio State.

    26. Atlanta; Maurice Hurst DT Michigan

    The last man rated on LandryFootball.com’s list of first round graded players.

    27. New Orleans; Mark Andrews TE Oklahoma

    Drew Brees gets a legit passing target. They finally replace Jimmy Graham.

    28. Pittsburgh; Josh Jackson CB Iowa

    Another DFW product goes in the first round. The Steelers have needed a CB upgrade for years.

    29. Jacksonville; DJ Moore WR Maryland

    His old WR coach at Maryland is Keenan McCardell…now the Jags WR coach.

    30. Minnesota; Isaiah Wynn G Georgia

    You can’t go wrong with an offensive lineman who can play several spots.

    31. New England; Jaire Alexander CB Louisville

    Belichick is a DB guy. He gets the fourth best DB in the draft who has return ability.

    32. Philadelphia; Derrius Guice RB LSU

    First round talent. He is too good for the world champs to pass up. Big time upgrade in the run game. 

