Newy: Points Off Turnovers Do Dallas in Against Green Bay

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys tries to run the ball but is sacked by Preston Smith #91 of the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys have lost two games in a row after Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. NBC 5's Newy Scruggs breaks down Dallas' second straight defeat.

WHAT IT MEANS

For the second straight week, the Cowboys faced an NFC division leader and lost. Last week, Dallas lost to the Saints 12-10 and Green Bay got the win this Sunday 34-24.

TURNING POINT

On the Cowboys' first drive, Dak Prescott threw a pass to Amari Cooper, who couldn't hold on and tipped it up for a interception.

The Packers took the ball and went 80 yards to open the scoring at 7-0.

The Packers got the momentum and didn't let up.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones did something we have never seen before in Cowboys history: he scored four rushing touchdowns against Dallas.

Not Jim Brown, John Riggins, Wilbert Montgomery, Eric Dickerson. Nope, Aaron Jones.

Jones finished with 107 rushing yards and led the Packers in receiving with seven catches for 75 yards.

KEY STATS

3 - The Cowboys gave away three interceptions and the Packers scored 10 points off those three turnovers.

36:43 - The time of possession for the Packers' offense. When this Cowboys defense is on the field for over 30 minutes, they aren't as good.

The Dallas defense spent almost a full quarter more on the field than the offense did. This is losing football.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to face the New York Jets. The Jets looked terrible Sunday with third string quarterback Luke Falk in a 31-6 loss in Philadelphia.

The Jets are 0-4 on the season.