Newy: Instant Analysis of Dallas' Win Over Miami

Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins pursues Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys as he scores a touchdown in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 22, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs weighs in with his instant analysis of the the Dallas Cowboys' 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys are now 3-0 after the win. It is the first time under Jason Garrett the Cowboys are 3-0 and their first 3-0 start since 2008.

Dallas has now won six of the last seven meetings against Miami.

The Cowboys were three touchdown favorites against the Dolphins, and covered the spread, but didn't play their best game.

TURNING POINT

In the second quarter, down 10-6, Miami drove the Cowboys' 7-yard line with 31 seconds left in the half. Instead of it being 10-9 game via a field goal, Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake fumbled the ball and Dallas defensive end Tank Lawrence recovered.

The Cowboys went into the half with a 10-6 lead and came out in the third quarter with the smoke to put the game away.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Amari Cooper. The wide receiver has four touchdowns this season. Against the Dolphins, Cooper had six catches for 88 yards and two scores.

KEY STAT

0 - Touchdowns allowed by the Dallas defense.

0 - Interceptions for the Dallas defense this season.

Miami threw four picks against New England in Week 2. The Ravens got the Dolphins for a pair on interceptions.

Miami came into the game as the worst passing attack in the league and the Cowboys couldn't get a pick.

If this defense doesn't start to find a way to make quarterbacks pay when they throw the ball, Dallas will have a tough time trying to win a title.

They have faced Eli Manning, Case Keenum and the Dolphins combo of Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys are on the road next week for NBC 5's Sunday Night Football in New Orleans.

The Saints will be without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees who will be out with a hand injury.