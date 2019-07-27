Newy: Dak Channels Jerry Jones On Contract Questions

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not stressed out about his contract talks with the team and had some fun with the media asking about his negotiations at training camp. (Published 47 minutes ago)

If you want to talk contracts don't go to Dakota Rayne Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback let the media a training camp in Oxnard, California, know he was there to focus on football only.

"I'm not here to talk about my contract and that stuff," Prescott said Saturday. "Talks, I'm sure, at this point are continuously happening. For me, it's to come out here and focus on this, not be distracted by any of that stuff, any of that conversation, just focus on being better, just being the best player I can be and making sure everyone around me is as well."

My buddy Clarence Hill, a long time Cowboys beat writer, tried to ask the fourth year signal caller if he would cancel the contract talks if there was no deal reached before the season opener against the New York Giants. Prescott stole a cue from Jerry Jones when he dodged my question on Friday.

"One more time," Prescott said before pausing. "What did Jerry do yesterday? I didn't hear you."

The speculation is Prescott will get a deal that averages $30 million a season.

"It will happen when it happens."