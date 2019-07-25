Newy: Cowboys 2019 Slogan Is DRIVEN

DRIVEN.

That’s the 2019 slogan for Jason Garrett’s Dallas Cowboys.

DRIVEN.

Photo credit: Newy Scruggs

It is printed on Yeti mugs for every player, coach and staff member. Each DRIVEN mug is personalized with the organizational members name on it.

DRIVEN.

Jason Garrett is DRIVEN in the last year of his contract and would like an extension.

DRIVEN.

Jerry Jones is 76 years old and DRIVEN for his fourth Super Bowl appearance.

Photo credit: Newy Scruggs

The Cowboys have not ditched their 2016 slogan "FIGHT." You will see players, coaches and staff wearing the customized blue FIGHT T-shirts and sweatshirts around camp.

So I guess we can say the Cowboys are DRIVEN to FIGHT in 2019.

I am not sure if Jones plans to sell these motivational mugs to Cowboys Nation. I saw several fans were fired up for them on my Twitter page when I posted about them.