Fans Soak Up Tradition of Red River Showdown

Fans get ready for the Red River Showdown at the State Fair of Texas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

After a year of waiting, fans of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners made their way back to the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park for the Red River Showdown.

"Texas-Oklahoma is one of the most historic rivalries in all of college football," said Jacob Sandavol, a UT student who has been coming to the game for the last 10 years.

Fans started to tailgate before the sun came up.

For many, it was their first time to come to the game, while others have been loyally attending for years.

Rodney Stevenson, a Texas fan, has been coming to the Red River Showdown since 1956.

"It's just a fun thing to do," Stevenson said.

Since his first visit, Stevenson said he's only missed about four games.

The two teams have played in Dallas every year since 1929. They started playing at the Cotton Bowl when it opened in 1932.

For many fans, the game is an opportunity to also visit the State Fair of Texas.

Long lines formed outside of Fletcher's Corn Dogs, and people took turns taking pictures in front of Big Tex.

"The atmosphere… you can't beat it," Hunter Phillips said.