New Sports Complex Will Serve Hundreds of Youth in West Dallas

The Mercy Street Sports Complex was unveiled on Tuesday in West Dallas.

Mercy Street in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, Cotton Bowl Foundation, Dallas Housing Authority, LISC, and other foundations opened a new $1 million football field and other facilities.

The complex on Goldman Street will serve hundreds of youth in the West Dallas area.

It will be a space for kids to learn the basic fundamentals of sports in a fun and safe environment.

Lee Jackson, the sports director with Mercy Sports, said there aren’t enough sports facilities for kids in the area.

He said the complex will be close for kids living in the surrounding neighborhoods and their families.

“They don’t have to drive 20, 30 miles to go see their kids play. They can just walk up the street to see their kid play sports,” Jackson said.

There are currently 480 West Dallas youth participating in the sports programs.

Jackson said classes range from $25-$35.

For more information, click here.

