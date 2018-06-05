New Sports Complex Will Serve Hundreds of Youth in West Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

New Sports Complex Will Serve Hundreds of Youth in West Dallas

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    New Sports Complex Will Serve Hundreds of Youth in West Dallas

    The Mercy Street Sports Complex was unveiled on Tuesday in West Dallas. (Published 41 minutes ago)

    The Mercy Street Sports Complex was unveiled on Tuesday in West Dallas.

    Mercy Street in partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, Cotton Bowl Foundation, Dallas Housing Authority, LISC, and other foundations opened a new $1 million football field and other facilities.

    The complex on Goldman Street will serve hundreds of youth in the West Dallas area.

    It will be a space for kids to learn the basic fundamentals of sports in a fun and safe environment.

    Newly-Released Videos Show More on Sterling Brown Arrest

    [NATL-CHI] Newly-Released Videos Show More on Sterling Brown Arrest

    Milwaukee police have released more body camera footage of the violent arrest of Bucks player Sterling Brown, including portions of where officers discuss "protecting ourselves" and the likelihood of a "media firestorm." 

    (Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018)

    Lee Jackson, the sports director with Mercy Sports, said there aren’t enough sports facilities for kids in the area.

    He said the complex will be close for kids living in the surrounding neighborhoods and their families.

    “They don’t have to drive 20, 30 miles to go see their kids play. They can just walk up the street to see their kid play sports,” Jackson said.

    There are currently 480 West Dallas youth participating in the sports programs.

    Jackson said classes range from $25-$35.

    For more information, click here.

    Top News: Guatemala Volcanic Debris Leaves Dead Unidentified

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Guatemala Volcanic Debris Leaves Dead Unidentifiable
    AP

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices