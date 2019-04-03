New Prosper ISD Stadium Has Officially Been Named

Prosper's new football stadium will be named Children's Health Stadium at Prosper ISD, the hospital announced Wednesday morning.

Children's Health will provide care to students on and off the field and will support the district with a 10-year sponsorship. Students will receive athlete-centered sports medicine services and care to promote wellness and mitigate the risk and effect sports injuries have on athletes, the hospital said.

The hospital will also work closely with parents, coaches and athletic trainers to provide athletes with comprehensive medical, nutrition, sports performance, training, care and recovery services.

"We recognized early on the significance and promise represented in the fast-growing, vibrant communities like Plano, Frisco, Prosper, Allen and countless others in Dallas’s northern suburbs," said Jeremiah Radandt, executive vice president of the Northern Market for Children’s Health. "Prosper is an incredible community focused on providing the best education and services to its residents. We are excited to form a long-term partnership with Prosper ISD and be the official pediatric health care partner for the children and families of Prosper as they grow."

The $48 million stadium has a 12,000 seat capacity and will serve all of the district's high schools, according to The Dallas Morning News. It opens in August.