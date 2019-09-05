Fans attending Dallas Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium this season will have more to choose from when it comes to concessions and snacking, including healthy and vegetarian options.

Legends, the hospitality company that oversees the menu at AT&T Stadium, says stadium chefs have created some unique offerings for the upcoming season.

"The AT&T Stadium Chefs and the Food & Beverage team have developed new offerings with influences from Korean cuisine for 2019, and have created portable, big flavor items with plant based and high protein focus. With a comfort-food focus, the new season menus also bring in innovation of gameday traditions of barbecue, burgers, sausage, for which the AT&T Stadium team is known," the company said.

New Menu Additions (See Photos Above)

Burger Hand Pie: Certified Angus patty, bacon, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese wrapped in buttery, flaky pie crust. Available at: HOF Concessions, Mezzanine Level Sections 302,327, Upper Concourse Sections 403, 421,433,451

Cowboys Cheesesteak Hand Pie: AT&T Stadium’s famous signature cheesesteak of sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection with onions and secret cheesesteak seasoning and topped with hot white queso, enclosed in delicious, flaky pastry. Available at: HOF Concessions, Mezzanine Level Sections 302,327, Upper Concourse Sections 403, 421,433,451

Vegetarian Bulgogi Hand Pie: Meat substitute bulgogi with caramelized kimchi, also wrapped in buttery, flaky pastry. Available at: HOF Concessions, Mezzanine Level Sections 302,327, Upper Concourse Sections 403, 421,433,451

Korean BBQ Brat: Authentic pork Korean sausage with kimchi relish, garlic jalapeño aioli and fried onions. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219,245, Upper Concourse Sections 411,441

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich: A Texas classic for gameday. Available at: Main Clubs and Silver Club Grill Stands and all 4 CRISP stands (Sections 218, 243, 409, 439)

Vegetarian Portobello Burger: A generous miso-rubbed Portobello mushroom cap topped with sliced avocado and cucumber-carrot salad, served on a whole wheat bun. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219,245, Upper Concourse Sections 411,441

Quinoa Salad: Protein-strong tri-color quinoa, cucumbers, cherry tomato, yellow bell pepper, red onion, feta cheese, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, and zesty vinaigrette. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

Grain Bowl: Seasoned grain mixture of tuxedo barley, farro and brown rice, garden vegetables, topped with fresh cucumber mango salsa. Available at: Hall of Fame Concessions.

Tuna Sandwich: Generous portion of classic tuna salad served on whole wheat bread. Available at: : Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

Grilled Chicken Salad: Grilled chicken thigh, jalapeño roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado slices and a house-made honey mustard vinaigrette. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

Texas-Style Taco Salad: Taco seasoned shredded chicken, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green onion, salsa, sour cream. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

Chicken Fajita Salad: Marinated chicken, grilled red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and yellow onion, avocado, cilantro. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

California Turkey Wrap: Turkey, bacon, avocado, and yellow mustard in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

Chicken Caesar Wrap: Grilled chicken tossed in classic Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and romaine in a spinach wrap. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

Protein Box: A super savory snack with carved roasted turkey, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes, and almonds. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

Yogurt Parfait: Vanilla Greek yogurt layered with raspberry, blackberry and strawberry compote and granola. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

Fruit Cup: Sweet cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew and red seedless grapes. Available at: Healthy Choice Carts in Main North & South Clubs and on East & West Platforms, Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450

Corn Dog: An exciting new menu addition for the 2019 NFL season at AT&T Stadium is the full marketplace debut of Fletch, purveyors of fine stick food with the modern take on the classic Texas corn dog, featuring highest quality, locally sourced and minimally processed ingredients including grass-fed beef, unbleached and unenriched flours and peanut oil. This delicious update comes from the family that created the legendary craved Texas food tradition.

Suite/Club Dining

If you're in a suite or enjoying club dining, you'll have the following options.

Tomato & Pearlini Mozzarella tossed in arugula & basil vinaigrette

Roasted Garlic & Tomato Housemade Hummus with toasted naan bread

Cracked Black Pepper Texas Rope Sausage served with bourbon barbecue sauce

Blackened Chicken Salad corn esquite, tri-color quinoa, French green beans, grape tomatoes, queso fresco and blackened chicken breast

Truffled Chicken Salad chicken breast pieces, truffle-dijon mayo, marcona almonds, celery, chives and parmesan cheese, served with bbq pickles and soft pretzel rolls.

Wrap de Vegetales black bean spread, sweet corn, baby spinach, caramelized onions, red peppers, cotija cheese on jalapeno cheese tortilla

Texas Caviar black-eyed peas, roasted corn, green onions and roasted red pepper

Lobster & Shrimp Mac & Cheese Bites with housemade remoulade

Three-Cheese Fondue Mac & Cheese Bites with basil pesto ranch

Sausage Mac & Cheese Bites with basil pesto ranch

Buffalo Chicken Flautas with creamy avocado poblano dipping sauce

Beef Tenderloin Tamales with charred and tomatillo salsa

Chicken & Habanero Tamales with charred and tomatillo salsa

Black Bean Tamales with charred and tomatillo salsa

Smoked Brisket & Pepperjack Spring Rolls with creamy avocado-poblano dipping sauce

Texas Angus Short Ribs braised short ribs, balsamic glazed porcini mushrooms and petite onions

Cancun Coctel de Camaron lime-marinated shrimp, cucumbers, red onions, cilantro and citrus avocado dressing

Crab Cake Sliders housemade remoulade, butter lettuce, tomato slices served with soft pretzel rolls

Scallion Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

Wild Rice & Broccolini Au Gratin

Chocolate Game Changer nougat biscuit bars, assorted chocolate truffles, housemade oreos, flourless chocolate cake, black forest shooter and whiskey bourbon brownies

Indoor S’Mores make your own s’mores with graham cracker cookies, marshmallow crème and soft chocolate ganache

Churros de Cajeta Texas-sized churros served with chocolate and berry sauce

French Toast Bread Pudding Skillet traditional bread pudding served with caramel and vanilla bean ice cream

Texas Bourbon Peach Streusel served with homemade vanilla bean ice cream

Dulce de Leche Cupcakes with dulce de leche icing and house blend sprinkles

Drinks

And then, there are drinks.

Dallas Cowboys Cowboyrita: A gameday tradition, this signature frozen margarita that is specialized for AT&T Stadium takes the classic frozen margarita and puts a distinct twist to it. This drink is a fan favorite on gamedays and is sought out by fans everywhere. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 204, 219, 226, 229, 245, 250; Upper Concourse Sections 401, 411, 416, 420, 431, 441, 446, 454; as well as all 4 Hall of Fame Concession Stands. Cowboyritas can also be purchased at various bars throughout the stadium as well.

Craft Beers: Exciting new craft beer offerings for the 2019 NFL season include:

Sol

Revolver Blood & Honey

Revolver HOP Device

Henry’s Sparkling Water

Capeline Hard Strawberry Lemonade

Peroni

Returning Gameday Fan Favorites

Fans will continue to enjoy these signature gameday favorites, flavor traditions at AT&T Stadium: