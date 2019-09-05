Fans attending Dallas Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium this season will have more to choose from when it comes to concessions and snacking, including healthy and vegetarian options.
Legends, the hospitality company that oversees the menu at AT&T Stadium, says stadium chefs have created some unique offerings for the upcoming season.
"The AT&T Stadium Chefs and the Food & Beverage team have developed new offerings with influences from Korean cuisine for 2019, and have created portable, big flavor items with plant based and high protein focus. With a comfort-food focus, the new season menus also bring in innovation of gameday traditions of barbecue, burgers, sausage, for which the AT&T Stadium team is known," the company said.
New Menu Additions (See Photos Above)
- Burger Hand Pie: Certified Angus patty, bacon, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese wrapped in buttery, flaky pie crust. Available at: HOF Concessions, Mezzanine Level Sections 302,327, Upper Concourse Sections 403, 421,433,451
- Cowboys Cheesesteak Hand Pie: AT&T Stadium’s famous signature cheesesteak of sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection with onions and secret cheesesteak seasoning and topped with hot white queso, enclosed in delicious, flaky pastry. Available at: HOF Concessions, Mezzanine Level Sections 302,327, Upper Concourse Sections 403, 421,433,451
- Vegetarian Bulgogi Hand Pie: Meat substitute bulgogi with caramelized kimchi, also wrapped in buttery, flaky pastry. Available at: HOF Concessions, Mezzanine Level Sections 302,327, Upper Concourse Sections 403, 421,433,451
- Korean BBQ Brat: Authentic pork Korean sausage with kimchi relish, garlic jalapeño aioli and fried onions. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219,245, Upper Concourse Sections 411,441
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich: A Texas classic for gameday. Available at: Main Clubs and Silver Club Grill Stands and all 4 CRISP stands (Sections 218, 243, 409, 439)
- Vegetarian Portobello Burger: A generous miso-rubbed Portobello mushroom cap topped with sliced avocado and cucumber-carrot salad, served on a whole wheat bun. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 219,245, Upper Concourse Sections 411,441
- Quinoa Salad: Protein-strong tri-color quinoa, cucumbers, cherry tomato, yellow bell pepper, red onion, feta cheese, chickpeas, Kalamata olives, and zesty vinaigrette. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- Grain Bowl: Seasoned grain mixture of tuxedo barley, farro and brown rice, garden vegetables, topped with fresh cucumber mango salsa. Available at: Hall of Fame Concessions.
- Tuna Sandwich: Generous portion of classic tuna salad served on whole wheat bread. Available at: : Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- Grilled Chicken Salad: Grilled chicken thigh, jalapeño roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado slices and a house-made honey mustard vinaigrette. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- Texas-Style Taco Salad: Taco seasoned shredded chicken, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, green onion, salsa, sour cream. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- Chicken Fajita Salad: Marinated chicken, grilled red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper and yellow onion, avocado, cilantro. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- California Turkey Wrap: Turkey, bacon, avocado, and yellow mustard in a jalapeno cheddar wrap. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- Chicken Caesar Wrap: Grilled chicken tossed in classic Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and romaine in a spinach wrap. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- Protein Box: A super savory snack with carved roasted turkey, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes, and almonds. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- Yogurt Parfait: Vanilla Greek yogurt layered with raspberry, blackberry and strawberry compote and granola. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- Fruit Cup: Sweet cantaloupe, pineapple, honeydew and red seedless grapes. Available at: Healthy Choice Carts in Main North & South Clubs and on East & West Platforms, Upper Concourse Sections 420, 450
- Corn Dog: An exciting new menu addition for the 2019 NFL season at AT&T Stadium is the full marketplace debut of Fletch, purveyors of fine stick food with the modern take on the classic Texas corn dog, featuring highest quality, locally sourced and minimally processed ingredients including grass-fed beef, unbleached and unenriched flours and peanut oil. This delicious update comes from the family that created the legendary craved Texas food tradition.
Suite/Club Dining
If you're in a suite or enjoying club dining, you'll have the following options.
- Tomato & Pearlini Mozzarella tossed in arugula & basil vinaigrette
- Roasted Garlic & Tomato Housemade Hummus with toasted naan bread
- Cracked Black Pepper Texas Rope Sausage served with bourbon barbecue sauce
- Blackened Chicken Salad corn esquite, tri-color quinoa, French green beans, grape tomatoes, queso fresco and blackened chicken breast
- Truffled Chicken Salad chicken breast pieces, truffle-dijon mayo, marcona almonds, celery, chives and parmesan cheese, served with bbq pickles and soft pretzel rolls.
- Wrap de Vegetales black bean spread, sweet corn, baby spinach, caramelized onions, red peppers, cotija cheese on jalapeno cheese tortilla
- Texas Caviar black-eyed peas, roasted corn, green onions and roasted red pepper
- Lobster & Shrimp Mac & Cheese Bites with housemade remoulade
- Three-Cheese Fondue Mac & Cheese Bites with basil pesto ranch
- Sausage Mac & Cheese Bites with basil pesto ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Flautas with creamy avocado poblano dipping sauce
- Beef Tenderloin Tamales with charred and tomatillo salsa
- Chicken & Habanero Tamales with charred and tomatillo salsa
- Black Bean Tamales with charred and tomatillo salsa
- Smoked Brisket & Pepperjack Spring Rolls with creamy avocado-poblano dipping sauce
- Texas Angus Short Ribs braised short ribs, balsamic glazed porcini mushrooms and petite onions
- Cancun Coctel de Camaron lime-marinated shrimp, cucumbers, red onions, cilantro and citrus avocado dressing
- Crab Cake Sliders housemade remoulade, butter lettuce, tomato slices served with soft pretzel rolls
- Scallion Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
- Wild Rice & Broccolini Au Gratin
- Chocolate Game Changer nougat biscuit bars, assorted chocolate truffles, housemade oreos, flourless chocolate cake, black forest shooter and whiskey bourbon brownies
- Indoor S’Mores make your own s’mores with graham cracker cookies, marshmallow crème and soft chocolate ganache
- Churros de Cajeta Texas-sized churros served with chocolate and berry sauce
- French Toast Bread Pudding Skillet traditional bread pudding served with caramel and vanilla bean ice cream
- Texas Bourbon Peach Streusel served with homemade vanilla bean ice cream
- Dulce de Leche Cupcakes with dulce de leche icing and house blend sprinkles
Drinks
And then, there are drinks.
- Dallas Cowboys Cowboyrita: A gameday tradition, this signature frozen margarita that is specialized for AT&T Stadium takes the classic frozen margarita and puts a distinct twist to it. This drink is a fan favorite on gamedays and is sought out by fans everywhere. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 204, 219, 226, 229, 245, 250; Upper Concourse Sections 401, 411, 416, 420, 431, 441, 446, 454; as well as all 4 Hall of Fame Concession Stands. Cowboyritas can also be purchased at various bars throughout the stadium as well.
Craft Beers: Exciting new craft beer offerings for the 2019 NFL season include:
- Sol
- Revolver Blood & Honey
- Revolver HOP Device
- Henry’s Sparkling Water
- Capeline Hard Strawberry Lemonade
- Peroni
Returning Gameday Fan Favorites
Fans will continue to enjoy these signature gameday favorites, flavor traditions at AT&T Stadium:
- Pork Belly Burger: Crispy pork belly piled on to an Angus burger, topped with jalapeño cheese, fresh kimchi, chipotle aioli and hoisin sauce. Available at: Main Concourse Club level concession stands at sections 208, 212, 232, and 237, as well as Main Concourse Sections 219 and 245, and Upper Concourse Sections 411 and 450.
- Salsa Chicken Tacos: Chicken breast marinated and cooked in fresh charred red salsa and topped with sour cream sauce, spicy tomatillo avocado salsa, chopped cilantro and pico de gallo. Available at: the Vaqueros concession stands on both the Main Concourse section 204 and 229, and Upper Concourse section 416 and 446.
- Sausage Supreme (DCQ “Barbeque done the Cowboys Way”): A Hoagie bun stuffed with a grilled jalapeño cheese sausage, famous Cowboys mac n cheese, chopped brisket and BBQ sauce, topped with jalapeños. Available at: the Bent Buckle carts located in the Main Concourse clubs, Silver Level clubs, and Upper Concourse at Sections 412 and 442.
- Thai Veggie Wrap with Spicy Peanut Sauce: Crisp broccoli slaw, sweet peppers, and spicy Thai peanut sauce piled high on a bed of baby spinach and rolled in a whole wheat tortilla. Available at: all the Healthy Choice carts on the Main Concourse clubs and sections 222 and 245.
- Mac N Cheese Brisket Cone: Fresh bread cone filled with famous Cowboys mac n cheese, fresh chopped brisket and signature BBQ Sauce topped with spicy jalapeño peppers. Available at: the Bent Buckle carts located in the Main Concourse clubs, Silver Level clubs.
- Cheetos Mac N Cheese Balls: Cheetos mac n cheese topped with delicious fried mac n cheese gems with a crushed Jalapeño Cheddar Cheetos® crust, drizzled with house-made jalapeño ranch and dusted with crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243, Upper Concourse Sections 405 and 435.
- Doritos Chicken Wrap: Crisp romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and hot, fresh chicken tenders drizzled with jalapeño avocado ranch and generously sprinkled with crushed nacho cheese Doritos – all in a delicious garlic flour tortilla wrap. Available at: all CRISP stands on the Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243 and Upper Concourse Sections 409 and 439.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Fresh seeded bun filled with layers of hot, fresh fried chicken breast coated in buffalo sauce, garlic aioli, crushed cool ranch Doritos, fresh, juicy sliced tomatoes, and crisp ranch slaw. Available at: all CRISP stands on the Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243 and Upper Concourse Sections 409 and 439.
- Stadium Collectible Popcorn Bucket: Especially designed for the Dallas Cowboys. Available at: all popcorn carts throughout the building: Main Concourse Sections 205, 216, 229, 241; and Upper Concourse Sections 408, 411, 417, 438, 444, 448.
- Cowboys Ice Cream Sundae: Creamy chocolate and/or vanilla soft serve layered with whipped cream, crushed Oreos, caramel, and chocolate sauce topped with rainbow sprinkles and a stemmed maraschino cherry. Available at: ice cream carts on both the Main and Upper Concourse. Main Concourse sections 219 and 245, and Upper Concourse Section 412.
- Ultimate Nachos: Thick-cut Tostitos tortilla chips with hot nacho cheese sauce, hearty Texas chili, and topped with fresh pico de gallo and jalapeños. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 201, 202, 217, 218, 225, 226, 242; Mezzanine Concourse Sections 302, 319, 326, 344; Upper Concourse Sections 402, 403, 412, 413, 417, 421, 423, 431, 433, 442, 444, 447, 451, 453; Optum Hall of Fame Level, Main Clubs, and Silver Clubs.
- Cowboys Cheesesteak: Sliced sirloin steak grilled to perfection with onions and secret cheesesteak seasoning, piled high on a soft hoagie bun and topped with hot white queso. Available at: Main Concourse – Sections 203, 219, 226, 228, 244, 250 and the North and South Main Clubs; Mezzanine Concourse – Sections 317 and 344; Upper Concourse – Sections 410, 422, 431, 440, 452, and 454.
- Super 16 Burger: One pound-certified Angus patty topped with chopped in-house smoked brisket, pepper jack cheese and barbeque sauce, piled atop a bed of lettuce and tomato and served on a fresh brioche bun. Available at: Main Concourse: Sections 202, 220, 227, 245; Mezzanine Level: Sections 303, 342; Upper Concourse: Sections 401, 412, 425, and 442.
- Al Pastor Tacos: Traditional slow roasted pineapple pork adobo “al pastor” shaved to order and piled high on to fresh-made tortillas and served with authentic street taco condiments. Available at: Upper Concourse Sections 408 and 438.
- Texas Sized Chicken & Waffles Sandwich: Texas shaped Belgium waffle, maple pecan mayo, chicken fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, bacon and crispy onion tanglers. Available at: Main Concourse Sections 218 and 243.